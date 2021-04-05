Dent (DENT) Trading 92.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 20.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 5th. During the last week, Dent has traded up 92.8% against the dollar. Dent has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and $657.82 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent token can now be purchased for about $0.0204 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00053746 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00019812 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.97 or 0.00683508 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00071459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00028588 BTC.

Dent Token Profile

Dent is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,690,412,211 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com

Dent Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

