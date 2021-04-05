DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Stock Price Down 6.4%

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.21 and last traded at $48.29. 16,029 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,555,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.58.

Several research firms have issued reports on DMTK. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DermTech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.78 and its 200 day moving average is $31.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.01 and a beta of 0.99.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DermTech news, CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 2,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $144,415.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 200,000 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 6,514 shares of company stock worth $325,961 over the last 90 days. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in DermTech by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 60.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

