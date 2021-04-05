Dero (DERO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $42.84 Million

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $4.11 or 0.00006965 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $42.84 million and $621,568.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,955.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,115.18 or 0.03587786 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.64 or 0.00381034 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $633.46 or 0.01074476 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.62 or 0.00452243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.63 or 0.00420027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.88 or 0.00337339 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00026477 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,432,882 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dero is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.