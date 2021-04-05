Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Shares Sold by Moerus Capital Management LLC

Moerus Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,185 shares during the quarter. Despegar.com makes up approximately 0.8% of Moerus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Moerus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Despegar.com worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,241,000. Somerset Capital Management LLP lifted its holdings in Despegar.com by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 125,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 42,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Despegar.com by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 964,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,355,000 after acquiring an additional 29,841 shares during the period. Prince Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Despegar.com during the fourth quarter worth $4,919,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Despegar.com in the third quarter valued at $74,000. 51.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DESP traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,442. The company has a market capitalization of $999.45 million, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.82. Despegar.com, Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $17.66.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Despegar.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.30.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

