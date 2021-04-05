Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DB shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

NYSE:DB opened at $12.12 on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $13.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 49,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. 24.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

