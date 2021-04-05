Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Target Price to $89.00

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MSM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.86.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $91.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $53.11 and a 12-month high of $92.27. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.99.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $771.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $71,108.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 28,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,604,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,339 shares of company stock valued at $7,019,914 over the last quarter. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,916,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,521,000 after acquiring an additional 50,563 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth $103,484,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,066,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,977,000 after acquiring an additional 371,453 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,028,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,813,000 after acquiring an additional 503,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,017,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,850,000 after acquiring an additional 16,345 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

