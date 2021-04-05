Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Given a €43.80 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) has been given a €43.80 ($51.53) target price by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €45.40 ($53.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €45.44 ($53.46).

Shares of DBAN stock opened at €39.40 ($46.35) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $592.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is €36.74 and its 200 day moving average is €34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. Deutsche Beteiligungs has a 52-week low of €22.20 ($26.12) and a 52-week high of €39.60 ($46.59).

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

