Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Hits New 52-Week High at $56.06

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.06 and last traded at $55.84, with a volume of 53640 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.97.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Nord/LB upgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.33. The firm has a market cap of $69.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Analysts expect that Deutsche Post AG will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.