Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.00

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $20.99, with a volume of 143900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.43.

DTEGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, March 15th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Telekom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $1.3908 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.85%. Deutsche Telekom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.19%.

About Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

