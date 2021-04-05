Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Sets New 12-Month High at $91.50

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $91.50 and last traded at $91.50, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.43 and its 200-day moving average is $54.46. The company has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.23.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

