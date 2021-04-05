Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Warburg Research

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DWHHF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

DWHHF stock opened at $91.50 on Monday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $91.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.23.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

