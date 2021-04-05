Devery (EVE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $8,488.00

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded down 38.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Devery token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Devery has a total market cap of $349,336.48 and approximately $8,488.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Devery has traded 35.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Devery alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00053664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00019975 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004224 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $400.12 or 0.00677689 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00072334 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00028819 BTC.

About Devery

Devery (CRYPTO:EVE) is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,705 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,917,115 tokens. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Devery is devery.io . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Devery Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Devery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Devery and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.