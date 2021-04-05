DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. DexCom posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DexCom will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The company had revenue of $568.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.41 million. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.25.

In other DexCom news, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $234,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 39,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.09, for a total transaction of $14,465,133.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,255 shares of company stock worth $29,439,231 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 7,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM opened at $365.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $376.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.77. DexCom has a 1 year low of $250.00 and a 1 year high of $456.23.

DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

