DHB Capital Corp. Unit’s Quiet Period Set To End on April 12th (NASDAQ:DHBCU)

DHB Capital Corp. Unit’s (NASDAQ:DHBCU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, April 12th. DHB Capital Corp. Unit had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 2nd. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During DHB Capital Corp. Unit’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

DHBCU opened at $9.94 on Monday. DHB Capital Corp. Unit has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $10.15.

DHB Capital Corp. Unit Company Profile

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

