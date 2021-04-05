dHedge DAO Price Reaches $3.90 on Exchanges (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 5th. dHedge DAO has a market cap of $37.92 million and $5.72 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dHedge DAO token can currently be purchased for $3.90 or 0.00006608 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, dHedge DAO has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00053182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00019820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $399.45 or 0.00677403 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00071277 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00028570 BTC.

About dHedge DAO

dHedge DAO (DHT) is a token. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,732,070 tokens. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

