DIA Market Cap Hits $142.43 Million (DIA)

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. DIA has a total market cap of $142.43 million and $86.43 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DIA has traded 40.6% higher against the dollar. One DIA token can currently be bought for approximately $5.04 or 0.00008529 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00074481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $175.14 or 0.00296527 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005601 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.34 or 0.00097081 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $464.37 or 0.00786224 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00029220 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 88.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003738 BTC.

DIA Profile

DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,271,916 tokens. The official message board for DIA is medium.com/dia-insights . DIA’s official website is diadata.org

DIA Token Trading

