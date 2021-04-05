Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,281.25 ($42.87).

DGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,520 ($45.99) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 3,007 ($39.29) on Monday. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,090.57 ($40.38). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,975.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,861.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £70.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a GBX 27.96 ($0.37) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s payout ratio is 1.46%.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,984 ($38.99) per share, with a total value of £8,265.68 ($10,799.16). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 559 shares of company stock worth $1,666,868.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

