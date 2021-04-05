Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on DGEAF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Sunday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of DGEAF stock opened at $40.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.58. Diageo has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $43.12.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.