Diamond Price Reaches $3.24 on Major Exchanges (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $3.24 or 0.00005429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Diamond has a market capitalization of $11.62 million and $29,429.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002285 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000138 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 76% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.21 or 0.00102580 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,586,139 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

