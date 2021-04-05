Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Down 4.8%

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) shares traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $76.36 and last traded at $77.34. 40,268 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,149,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.22.

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $71.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.39.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.80. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,674,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,710 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 56.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,896 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 46,002 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,208,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $58,481,000 after purchasing an additional 41,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 24.2% during the third quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

