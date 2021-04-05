DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,158,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,445 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.58% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $26,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,104,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,181 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 274.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,348,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,230 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,796,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after buying an additional 792,495 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,623,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,570,000.

Shares of DRH opened at $10.50 on Monday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -38.89 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DRH shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. DiamondRock Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.14.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $2,022,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,155,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,795,481.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

