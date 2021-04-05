DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Stock Price Up 1.9%

DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC)’s share price rose 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €15.15 ($17.82) and last traded at €15.06 ($17.72). Approximately 77,120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 180,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.78 ($17.39).

DIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €18.50 ($21.76) target price on DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, DIC Asset currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €17.50 ($20.59).

Get DIC Asset alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €15.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of €13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.