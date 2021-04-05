Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Insider Regina M. Paglia Sells 4,431 Shares

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $114,585.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,431 shares in the company, valued at $114,585.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.16. 682,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,631. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $29.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.42.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $666,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 17,833 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,610,000 after acquiring an additional 206,171 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,009,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

