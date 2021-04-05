Digital Reserve Currency Price Hits $0.0154 on Major Exchanges (DRC)

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market capitalization of $15.44 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Reserve Currency token can now be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00055103 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.04 or 0.00283109 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00028137 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00013230 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006547 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Profile

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Digital Reserve Currency

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Reserve Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Reserve Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

