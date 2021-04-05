Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Hits $0.0349

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0349 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 30.6% lower against the US dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $129.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,108.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,111.87 or 0.03572895 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $220.38 or 0.00372834 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $617.76 or 0.01045131 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $265.01 or 0.00448348 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.03 or 0.00416244 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.39 or 0.00323791 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00026129 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,207,413 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

