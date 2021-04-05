DigitalNote (XDN) Reaches Market Cap of $25.90 Million

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 5th. Over the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $25.90 million and approximately $327,393.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $264.21 or 0.00448681 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 263% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000054 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,036,123,344 coins and its circulating supply is 4,886,000,381 coins. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

