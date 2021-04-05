Digitex City (DGTX) Price Tops $0.0135 on Major Exchanges

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Digitex City token can currently be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Digitex City has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar. Digitex City has a market capitalization of $12.57 million and $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00053881 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00019791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $403.87 or 0.00681552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00071213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00028648 BTC.

Digitex City Token Profile

Digitex City (DGTX) is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news . The official website for Digitex City is digitexcity.com

Buying and Selling Digitex City

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using U.S. dollars.

