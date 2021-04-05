Digitex (DGTX) Price Hits $0.0250 on Top Exchanges

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 32% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Digitex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. Digitex has a total market capitalization of $23.24 million and $3.33 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Digitex has traded up 92% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00054807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00019754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.41 or 0.00670694 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000048 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00074226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00028909 BTC.

About Digitex

Digitex is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

