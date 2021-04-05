Digitex Token Price Tops $0.0064 on Top Exchanges (DGTX)

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Digitex Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digitex Token has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digitex Token has a total market cap of $5.92 million and $5.13 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00053773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00019763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $401.37 or 0.00674635 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00070689 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00028439 BTC.

About Digitex Token

Digitex Token (DGTX) is a token. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex Token’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex Token’s official website is digitexcity.com

Buying and Selling Digitex Token

