Digiwage Price Up 34.1% Over Last 7 Days (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 100.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. In the last week, Digiwage has traded 34.1% higher against the dollar. Digiwage has a total market cap of $109,955.68 and approximately $922.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digiwage token can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Digiwage

Digiwage (WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Quark

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 tokens. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Digiwage

