Digix Gold Token Price Hits $57.00 on Exchanges (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Digix Gold Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $57.00 or 0.00095494 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digix Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $4.37 million and $811,120.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded up 8.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Digix Gold Token Profile

Digix Gold Token (DGX) is a token. Its launch date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,622 tokens. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Digix Gold Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

