Diligence Tops 1-Day Volume of $184.00 (IRA)

Diligence (CURRENCY:IRA) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last seven days, Diligence has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. Diligence has a total market capitalization of $15,694.42 and $184.00 worth of Diligence was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diligence coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005769 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00012513 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 139.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002063 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Diligence Coin Profile

Diligence (CRYPTO:IRA) is a coin. Diligence’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins. Diligence’s official Twitter account is @iradiligence and its Facebook page is accessible here . Diligence’s official website is ira-africa.com

Buying and Selling Diligence

