Dimecoin Price Up 84.9% This Week (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded up 84.9% against the U.S. dollar. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $6.09 million and approximately $4,798.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00013709 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004917 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.52 or 0.00650109 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 88.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

