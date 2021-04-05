Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 203,597 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,535,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,597 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.43% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $219,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,277,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541,721 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,793,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,167 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,588,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,634 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,285,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 158,656,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,880,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,162 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HPE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.76.

HPE opened at $15.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.92. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $16.14. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.38, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $4,324,351.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

