Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,416,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 78,938 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $221,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $6,847,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,261,410. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $81.09 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.70 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.58, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.39.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

