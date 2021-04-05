Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 109,239 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,048,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109,239 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.46% of AON worth $221,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in AON by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

AON stock opened at $231.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.05. The stock has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.83. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $151.04 and a 1 year high of $235.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. AON’s payout ratio is 20.07%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AON presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.46.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.