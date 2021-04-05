Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 1,449 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,344,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.84% of Westlake Chemical worth $191,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 315.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

WLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.79.

In other news, CEO Lawrence E. Teel sold 33,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $2,908,725.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,700.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total transaction of $87,461.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,449. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $91.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.85. Westlake Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $97.25.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

