Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 22,655 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,798,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,655 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.39% of Principal Financial Group worth $188,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,181,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,563,000 after purchasing an additional 70,027 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,422,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,287,000 after buying an additional 328,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Shares of PFG stock opened at $60.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.06. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.14%.

In related news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $54,798.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $199,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,146. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.