Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,892,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,184 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.25% of Chart Industries worth $222,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,446,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,585,000 after buying an additional 315,436 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,781,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,676,000 after purchasing an additional 22,229 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,232,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,168,000 after purchasing an additional 235,296 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,942,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 405,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $145.59 on Monday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.96 and a 12-month high of $166.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 83.19 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.34 million. Research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Chart Industries from $107.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.13.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

