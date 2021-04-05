Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,704,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,777 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.30% of Hecla Mining worth $218,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 307,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 23,428 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 349.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 520,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 404,552 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,212,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after buying an additional 586,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 492,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 22,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HL stock opened at $5.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -118.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $188.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.44 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. Analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.009 per share. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

