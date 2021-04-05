Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $185.56 Million Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 653,520 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.05% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $185,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,908,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $826,022,000 after buying an additional 501,135 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,279,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $925,821,000 after buying an additional 150,641 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,703,000 after buying an additional 112,950 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,527,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,001,562,000 after buying an additional 110,214 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 257,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,101,000 after buying an additional 83,251 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MLM opened at $333.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.94 and a 12-month high of $353.56. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $334.69 and its 200-day moving average is $287.02.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MLM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.95.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

