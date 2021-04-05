Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $191.34 Million Stock Position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,344,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.84% of Westlake Chemical worth $191,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 315.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 28.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

In other Westlake Chemical news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 15,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $1,490,578.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence E. Teel sold 33,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $2,908,725.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,700.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,519 shares of company stock worth $8,415,449. Company insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (down from $104.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.79.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $91.55 on Monday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $97.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.09 and its 200 day moving average is $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.13%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.