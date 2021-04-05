Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $191.44 Million Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,157,963 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,895 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.49% of Huntington Bancshares worth $191,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.83. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

