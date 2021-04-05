Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $191.56 Million Stock Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,654,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,868 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.48% of Sterling Bancorp worth $191,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $71,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,104 shares in the company, valued at $646,159.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $192,029.44. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hovde Group raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley upped their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

Shares of NYSE STL opened at $23.34 on Monday. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $26.36. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $256.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.27 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. Sterling Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

