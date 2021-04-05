Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $217.31 Million Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,444,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,423 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.17% of Trip.com Group worth $217,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,360,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,324,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,222,000 after buying an additional 6,683,151 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,924,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,787,000 after buying an additional 698,027 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,526,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,154,000 after buying an additional 2,978,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,141,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,070,000 after buying an additional 228,269 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $40.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.32. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of -74.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

