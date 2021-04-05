Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $222.72 Million Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,068,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 571,938 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.74% of Olin worth $222,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OLN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 344.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OLN opened at $39.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.38 and its 200-day moving average is $24.21. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Equities analysts predict that Olin Co. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Olin’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OLN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Olin from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Olin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.20.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

