Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,196,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 21,679 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.62% of Marvell Technology Group worth $199,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,768,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,790,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,521,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,782,095,000 after buying an additional 11,925,661 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 46.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,595,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $698,538,000 after buying an additional 5,615,471 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,697,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $461,003,000 after buying an additional 1,178,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,484,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,732,000 after buying an additional 2,108,734 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.84.

MRVL opened at $49.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.29 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.63.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The firm had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total value of $359,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 11,753 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $605,044.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,253 shares of company stock worth $2,286,719. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.