Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,783,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,243 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.56% of The J. M. Smucker worth $206,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,530.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $126.25 on Monday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $101.89 and a 1-year high of $132.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.26.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.67.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

