Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,414,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,267 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.79% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $222,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,371,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,144,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,021,000 after buying an additional 564,815 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,675,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,209,000 after buying an additional 485,255 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,730,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,624,000 after buying an additional 455,925 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 421.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 367,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after buying an additional 297,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.91.

ADM stock opened at $57.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.02 and a 200-day moving average of $51.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $33.01 and a 12 month high of $59.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.68%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

