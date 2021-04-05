Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,428,745 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 184,831 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.60% of UFP Industries worth $190,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in UFP Industries in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 26.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UFPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $77.33 on Monday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.54 and a twelve month high of $77.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.28 and its 200 day moving average is $58.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.42.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Equities research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 20.62%.

In other UFP Industries news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 217,948 shares in the company, valued at $13,464,827.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,352,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,399,897.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,772 shares of company stock valued at $4,457,698. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

